Clinic run by fake doctor shut down in Dharwad district

Published - July 11, 2024 07:40 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The District Health and Family Welfare Officer has since sealed the clinic located in Tegur village

The Hindu Bureau

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Shashi Patil carrying out a raid on the clinic of a fake doctor in Tegur village of Dharwad taluk on Wednesday evening. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Shashi Patil raided a clinic of a fake doctor in Tegur village of Dharwad taluk. The clinic has since been sealed.

Accompanied by Taluk Health Officer Tanuja K.N. and health staff, Dr. Shashi Patil carried out the raid on the clinic in Tegur village on Wednesday evening and found that fake doctor identified as Manjunath Iliger was practising as a doctor without having the requisite qualification.

During the raid, it was found that Manjunath Iliger neither has any valid medical degree certificate nor studied anything related to medicine.

It was found that he was giving allopathic medicine to patients and even administering IV fluids to them.

Subsequent to the raid, a case has been filed against Manjunath Iliger under Section 19 of the KPME Act and the clinic has been sealed.

Dr. Shashi Patil interacted with the patients who were there for getting treatment from the fake doctor and gave them medical advice. He also instructed them to approach government hospitals for getting treatment for any ailment.

