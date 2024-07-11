Clinic run by fake doctor shut down in Dharwad district

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Shashi Patil raided a clinic of a fake doctor in Tegur village of Dharwad taluk. The clinic has since been sealed.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accompanied by Taluk Health Officer Tanuja K.N. and health staff, Dr. Shashi Patil carried out the raid on the clinic in Tegur village on Wednesday evening and found that fake doctor identified as Manjunath Iliger was practising as a doctor without having the requisite qualification.

During the raid, it was found that Manjunath Iliger neither has any valid medical degree certificate nor studied anything related to medicine.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was found that he was giving allopathic medicine to patients and even administering IV fluids to them.

Subsequent to the raid, a case has been filed against Manjunath Iliger under Section 19 of the KPME Act and the clinic has been sealed.

Dr. Shashi Patil interacted with the patients who were there for getting treatment from the fake doctor and gave them medical advice. He also instructed them to approach government hospitals for getting treatment for any ailment.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.