Climate change has affected agri sector, says VC of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University

Prof. Arvind Kumar says global climate change has adversely affected the agriculture sector

Vice-Chancellor of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Jhansi (Uttara Pradesh) Prof. Arvind Kumar has said that global climate change has adversely affected the agriculture sector and particularly during the Rabi season, severely affecting the productivity in India.

Inaugurating the national seminar on Sustainable Food Production Systems For Self Reliant & Climate Resilient Agriculture in Dharwad on Thursday, he said that COVID-19 also had played a spoil sport for the agriculture sector in India. However, despite the adverse impact, India ranked first in world milk production.

The Seminar was organised by Dr. S. V. Patil Director of Research, various Training and Farmers Welfare, University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad in collaboration with Indian Council of Agricultural Research, New Delhi, all the farm Universities of Karnataka, National Bank of Agriculture and Rural Development, (NABARD) Mumbai and National Rainfed Area Authority, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, GOI, New Delhi.

He emphasised the need for soil conservation and adaptation methods that would enhance soil fertility. “We need to follow the integrated crop management in the production of oilseed crops to increase yield levels,” he said.

Presiding over the inaugural session, Vice-Chancellor, UAS, Dharwad Prof. M. B. Chetti recalled his association with former Vice chancellor S. V. Patil and said that elevation of College of Agriculture to University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad was mainly due to the efforts of S. V. Patil and S. W. Menasinkai. In recognition of Prof. Patil’s commitment to agriculture, the State Government had set up Dr. S. V. Patil Chair for Research, Training and Farmers Welfare with a grant of ₹2 crore, he said.