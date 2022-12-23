Clearing religious structures painful but inevitable, says CM

December 23, 2022 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that clearing religious structures is painful but it is inevitable in the wake of the strict directions from the Supreme Court and also, for facilitating development.

He was speaking to presspersons after visiting the Hazrat Syed Mohammed Shah Khadri Dargah at Bhairidevarakoppa in Hubballi on Friday night.

The dargah was demolished and three tombs were shifted to facilitate the BRTS (Bus Rapid Transit System) corridor on Wednesday and Thursday.

Mr. Bommai said that as civilisation expands and cities develop, it has become inevitable to clear religious structures, especially those by the roadside, to facilitate development. “On this BRTS corridor alone, 13 religious structures, including temples and church, have been cleared,” he said.

He said that the government has to keep in mind the strict directions from the Supreme Court and the High Court, especially with regard to religious structures. Efforts will be made to get them shifted wherever possible and all necessary assistance will be extended, he said.

Regarding the dargah at Bhairidevarakoppa, he said that he spoke to the dargah committee office-bearers and other leaders regarding the plans on building a new structure at a suitable place. After it is finalised, necessary assistance will be extended, he said.

Regarding the other religious structures on the BRTS corridor, he said that steps will be taken to clear them in a phased manner.

It may be recalled that the issue was raised during the ongoing legislature session in Belagavi with Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah and Member of Legislative Assembly Prasad Abbayya emphasising on the need for dialogue. The Chief Minister had assured them of visiting the dargah site and hold dialogue with the committee members.