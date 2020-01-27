Clearance for Vijayapura airport project soon: Karjol

Minister for Public Works and Social Welfare Govind Karjol has said that the airport project for Vijayapura will get clearance in the next budget.

Addressing presspersons after holding a review meeting here on Monday, he said that two airport projects, Vijayapura and Shivamogga, are pending. “These projects will be taken up in the budget and airport will be developed soon”, he said.

With regard to appointment of Assistant Engineers and Junior Engineers, he said that the government has decided to appoint 925 posts through KPSC. “Since the government has received complaints that appointment of officials through PWD was leading to corruption, we decided to get these appointments through KPSC for maintaining transparency.”

Admitting that some people have gone to court against this order, Mr. Karjol however claimed that the stay would soon be vacated and appointment process would be completed.

With regard to filling up of backlog posts, the Minister said that within three months, some 2,508 backlog posts vacant in different departments would be filled up.

About the Social Welfare Department, he said that a significant change has been made in ‘Airawata’ scheme in which a taxi is given to people of SC/ST community under subsidy for self-employment. “Now, the government has decided to give permission to buy either SUV (like Tempo Trax, a 10-seater vehicle) or mini-goods vehicle. No permission will be given for taxis”, he said. Mentioning the reason, Mr. Karjol said that taxis are not giving adequate earnings to the beneficiaries, which is defeating the very objective of giving subsidy.