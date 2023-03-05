‘Clear slain police officer’s salary due for four years’ 

March 05, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Ramadevi Maradi, guardian of the two children of the slain police officer Mallikarjun Bande, has accused the Police Department of being lethargic in clearing salary dues of the late police officer. She has demanded that the State government clear the salary due for the last four years and pay Bande’s last drawn salary in full till the date of retirement as promised to his family.

Police Sub-Inspector Mallikarjun Bande was killed in a shootout with a rowdy Munna in Kalaburagi on January 14, 2014.

Later, his wife, Mallamma Bande, who was suffering from brain tumour, breathed her last on July 9, 2016. Now, Mallamma’s elder sister, Ramadevi Maradi, is the official guardian of both the dead couple’s children, Saidarshan and Shivani.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing presspersons, Ms. Maradi and her husband, Hanumanth Maradi, said that as per the Police Department, the salary of Bande due for four years has been withheld due to technical reasons. “We have drawn his last salary for September 2019 and it has been due from October 2019 to till date (February 2023),” she said.

Though the government has promised to pay the full education fee of both the children, they are releasing only ₹12,000 a year, she added.

The higher officials and the government are not concerned about Bande’s family. Neither the government nor the department officials are making serious efforts to address the issue, she said.

Ms. Maradi and Mr. Maradi have set a 10-day deadline for the government to resolve their issue and clear the salary dues of Bande. They warned that they will stage a sit-in protest outside the Police Commissioner’s office if their demand in neglected.