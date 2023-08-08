HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Clear petitions within time limit, bring good name to govt.: Minister tells officials

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda holds review meeting of districts coming under Mysuru revenue division in Mysuru

August 08, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Revenue Krishna Byregowda chairing the divisional-level meeting of his department, in Mysuru on Tuesday, August 8.

Minister for Revenue Krishna Byregowda chairing the divisional-level meeting of his department, in Mysuru on Tuesday, August 8. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday, August 8, told officers of the districts coming under Mysuru division, to take steps for the clearance of petitions submitted by the public and added that the petitions have to be addressed within the time limit, preventing delay in the procedures and ensuring a people-friendly administration.

“People approach the Revenue Department for benefits under various schemes. The petitions should be attended to without any delay. The administrative procedures need to be put into action. If the services turn friendly, it will bring a good name to the government. Work in accordance with the expectations of the public,” the Minister told the divisional-level review meeting at the Regional Commissioner’s Office here.

Senior bureaucrats, the Deputy Commissioners and senior officers from the districts in Mysuru division attended.

The Minister said the people come in contact with the Revenue Department for government’s services. The pro-people administration must start from the revenue department, he advised.

Mr. Byregowda said 30 percent rain deficit has been reported in the Mysuru division districts and scarce rain predicted in the coming days. In this scenario, it becomes important to guide farmers not to go for water-intensive crops.

He directed the officers to take adequate precautions to ensure that no loss of life happens whenever there is excessive rains and floods. People who are living in unsafe zones must be shifted to the safer zones and thereby taking steps for preventing casualties during calamities.

The Minister said steps had been taken for the construction of vented dams in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

Mr. Byregowda expressed displeasure that there were lapses in the distribution of compensation to the needy and warned of serious action against erring officers for the lapses since those who are not eligible for such a gesture are availing the benefits.

The Minister also expressed displeasure that relief works taken up under drought, floods and COVID-19 remain incomplete even after the last four years and directed the officials to complete all works the same year.

He gave directions for the clearance of applications submitted under Bhoomi since they are not getting processed in time in the districts. “The matter needs to be taken seriously. In case of a delay, the respective tahsildars will be held accountable and action will be taken,” he warned.

The court cases in their levels should not be left unresolved by the tahsildars, Assistant Commissioners and the Deputy Commissioners. The pending cases need to be disposed of by conducting the court sessions, the Minister told the meeting.

Principal Secretary (Revenue) Rajendra Kumar Kataria told the Deputy Commissioners to consider permanent shifting of villages which have been facing floods repeatedly. The public works should not get delayed in the offices of tahsildars, assistant commissioners and the deputy commissioners.

Principal Secretary (Disaster Management) Rashmi V. Mahesh said deficient rains are forecast in August and the rains by and large were less than the normal this year.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said drinking water supply was being ensured by sourcing water from KRS, Kabini, Nugu and Taraka dams. The farmers need to consider crops that are less water intensive and they need to consider cultivating millets.

Regional Commissioner Prakash, Revenue Commissioner Sunil Kumar, Land Reforms Commissioner J. Manjunath, Deputy Commissioners C. Satyabhama, Venkatraja, Dr. Kumara, Vidya Kumari, Meena Nagaraj, Shilpa Nag and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.