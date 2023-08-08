Clear petitions within time limit, bring good name to govt.: Minister tells officials

August 08, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister for Revenue Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday, August 8, told officers of the districts coming under Mysuru division, to take steps for the clearance of petitions submitted by the public and added that the petitions have to be addressed within the time limit, preventing delay in the procedures and ensuring a people-friendly administration.

“People approach the Revenue Department for benefits under various schemes. The petitions should be attended to without any delay. The administrative procedures need to be put into action. If the services turn friendly, it will bring a good name to the government. Work in accordance with the expectations of the public,” the Minister told the divisional-level review meeting at the Regional Commissioner’s Office here.

Senior bureaucrats, the Deputy Commissioners and senior officers from the districts in Mysuru division attended.

The Minister said the people come in contact with the Revenue Department for government’s services. The pro-people administration must start from the revenue department, he advised.

Mr. Byregowda said 30 percent rain deficit has been reported in the Mysuru division districts and scarce rain predicted in the coming days. In this scenario, it becomes important to guide farmers not to go for water-intensive crops.

He directed the officers to take adequate precautions to ensure that no loss of life happens whenever there is excessive rains and floods. People who are living in unsafe zones must be shifted to the safer zones and thereby taking steps for preventing casualties during calamities.

The Minister said steps had been taken for the construction of vented dams in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada.

Mr. Byregowda expressed displeasure that there were lapses in the distribution of compensation to the needy and warned of serious action against erring officers for the lapses since those who are not eligible for such a gesture are availing the benefits.

The Minister also expressed displeasure that relief works taken up under drought, floods and COVID-19 remain incomplete even after the last four years and directed the officials to complete all works the same year.

He gave directions for the clearance of applications submitted under Bhoomi since they are not getting processed in time in the districts. “The matter needs to be taken seriously. In case of a delay, the respective tahsildars will be held accountable and action will be taken,” he warned.

The court cases in their levels should not be left unresolved by the tahsildars, Assistant Commissioners and the Deputy Commissioners. The pending cases need to be disposed of by conducting the court sessions, the Minister told the meeting.

Principal Secretary (Revenue) Rajendra Kumar Kataria told the Deputy Commissioners to consider permanent shifting of villages which have been facing floods repeatedly. The public works should not get delayed in the offices of tahsildars, assistant commissioners and the deputy commissioners.

Principal Secretary (Disaster Management) Rashmi V. Mahesh said deficient rains are forecast in August and the rains by and large were less than the normal this year.

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said drinking water supply was being ensured by sourcing water from KRS, Kabini, Nugu and Taraka dams. The farmers need to consider crops that are less water intensive and they need to consider cultivating millets.

Regional Commissioner Prakash, Revenue Commissioner Sunil Kumar, Land Reforms Commissioner J. Manjunath, Deputy Commissioners C. Satyabhama, Venkatraja, Dr. Kumara, Vidya Kumari, Meena Nagaraj, Shilpa Nag and others were present.