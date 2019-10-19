‘Clear payments for toilet construction immediately’

Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs J.C. Madhuswamy directed the officers of Hassan district administration to clear payments for the construction of toilets under Swachh Bharat.

At a meeting with officers on Thursday evening, the Minister learned that hundreds of beneficiaries had not yet received the amount. He took the officers to task for the delay and asked them to clear the pending bills immediately.

The Minister also asked them to identify a suitable spot for the construction of community toilets. “Toilets are necessary in market places,” he said. He also suggested the officers construct toilets in schools wherever necessary.

Cooperative department

Mr. Madhuswamy took the officers of Cooperative Department to task for alleged irregularities in cooperative societies of the district. He sought to know how primary cooperative agriculture and rural development banks could offer the loan of ₹180 crore in Channarayapatna taluk alone.

He asked what action the department had taken with regard to the irregularities. He said he would not tolerate lies and misleading information.

Drip irrigation

To promote drip irrigation, he said the government would bring in a rule to make it mandatory for all those seeking power connections after drilling a borewell. This will help conserve groundwater, he said.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish and other senior officers were present at the meeting.