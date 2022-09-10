Clear lake encroachments on a war footing, says Somanna

The repairs and clearing the encroachment should also entail removal of weeds and vegetation that was impeding the flow of water, he says

Special Correspondent MYSURU
September 10, 2022 20:28 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chamarajanagar district in-charge minister V. Somanna directed the officials to clear lake and storm-water drain encroachments on a war footing to facilitate the free flow of water.

Reviewing the recent floods in Chamarajanagar district on Saturday, the minister said there has been unprecedented rains wreaking havoc on property and agricultural crops and bulk of the local floodings has taken place due to encroachment of the storm-water drains or rajakaluves. This entails repair of the canals or the drainage system and clearing the encroachments and the exercise should commence from ‘’tomorrow itself’’, said Mr. Somanna.

Directing the officials to constitute a task force and take the opinion and cooperation of local MLAs and elected representatives, the minister said the task force should also comprise Superintendent of Police and it should be overall in charge of lake development.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The repairs and clearing the encroachment should also entail removal of weeds and vegetation that was impeding the flow of water, Mr. Somanna added. The government will chip in with additional or necessary funds to take up the works and the irrigation department should not delay the works at any cost, said the minister. He also sought a comprehensive report on the extent of damage to bridges, roads, culverts etc. so as to take up the repair works and directed the officials to submit a rough estimate on a priority basis.

The officials were also directed to expedite the survey of the crop damage in the district and Mr. Somanna said that in case of people whose houses have been flooded, compensation should be promptly paid.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

With respect to repair of school buildings, classrooms, anganwadi kendras etc., a grant of ₹7 crore would be released and some of the civic works including road repairs could be taken up under MGNREGA, according to Mr. Somanna. MLAs Mr. Puttarangashetty, R. Narendra, S. Mahesh, C.S. Niranjan Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Charulatha Somal, SP Mr. T.P. Shivakumar, ZP CEP K.M. Gayatri and others were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app