Clear compensation for rain damage within 2 days, Officials told

District in-charge secretary N. Jayaram said crop damages and claims for property and cattle loss should be settled within 48 hours of receiving the application

At a meeting to review the crops and other damages due to recent showers in the district, the district in-charge secretary N. Jayaram directed the officials to clear compensation for rain damages within two days.

Mr. Jayaram said that crop damages and claims for property and cattle loss should be settled within 48 hours of receiving the application. The official who also visited the rain affected regions in Hunsur and K.R. Nagar taluks, directed the officials to conduct a joint survey to assess the damage wrought by the recent rains.

Mr. Jayaram observed that tobacco farmers had incurred heavy losses and in view of more rains forecast during the next few days, precautionary measures should be in place to minimise the losses. Though compensation has been credited to the affected, they are not aware of the same and the officials should communicate it to them.

Noting that roads and low laying areas in the urban centres tend to get flooded during rains, Mr. Jayram directed the officials to clear the UGD and storm water drains of any blockage ahead of the onset of the monsoon.

The Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham said that the officials should upload the details of the survey as soon as the software adopted for the purpose is activated. He said there were nearly 100 villages in the district identified as vulnerable for rain related damages.

The DC said 34 houses in Hunsur, 14 houses in K.R. Nagar and 3 houses in Periyapatana taluks were completely damaged. In all, 772 houses suffered partial damage and compensation has been paid to 533 affected persons so far. The district has received 166 per cent above normal rains during May so far and 48 per cent of sowing has been completed. Of this, standing crops on 251 hectares has been affected, according to Joint Director of Agriculture Mr. Mahanteshappa.

MCC Commissioner Lakskmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO B.R. Poornima, ADC Manjunathswamy and others were present.