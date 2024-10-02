Cleanliness drives, awareness jathas mark Gandhi Jayanti; Lal Bahadur Shastri remembered for his contribution to nation

Cleanliness drivers, early morning awareness jathas by schoolchildren, singing of bhajans, special talks and other programmes marked the 155th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi at various places in Dharwad district on Wednesday.

While government agencies and departments organised formal programmes to pay tributes to the Father of the Nation recalling his contribution to free India from colonial powers, educational institutions held various programmes to mark the occasion.

As the day coincided with the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister late Lal Bhadur Shastri, rich tributes were paid to him also.

At the birth anniversary programme organised by the district administration in Dharwad, Labour Minister and district in-charge Santosh Lad paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

Giving a call for imbibing Gandhian principles, he said that at a time when the world is filled with jealousy, violence, hatred, atrocities, caste abuse, Gandhian principles of non-violence and universal brotherhood are the only hope.

Mr. Lad said that the younger generation should incorporate the principles of Gandhi and Shastri and contribute towards making the country a supreme power.

Recalling the contribution of Lal Bahadur Shastri, he said that his popular slogan Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan helped the country in attaining self-sufficiency in food production.

The supreme sacrifice and noble works of both the leaders should become part and parcel of one’s life, he emphasised.

Various competitions

Across schools and colleges in the district, cleanliness drive, elocution competition, walk for peace, all religion mass prayer, fancy dress competition and other such events were organised to mark the occasion.

Delivering a special talk at Karnatak Vidyavardhakh Sangha in Dharwad, senior counsel K.B. Navalginath said that caste and religion have occupied centre-stage and infighting for supremacy is weakening the social fabric of the country.

At JSS SDM institutions, JSS secretary Ajit Prasad and Suraj Jain paid floral tribute to both the national leaders and recalled their contribution to the country.

All-religion prayer

At an all-religion prayer organised by AICC member Deepak Chinchore at Azad Park in Dharwad, religious heads and people of different faiths took part. Popular bhajans were sung at the prayer session.

During the birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri organised by Sri Basaveshwar Rural Education and Development Trust at Sattur in Dharwad, founder Sharanappa Kotagi paid floral tribute to both the leaders and recalled their contribution to the freedom struggle and the country.

Managing Director of NWKRTC Priyanga M., along with officials and office-bearers of Rotary Club of Hubballi Elite, took part in the cleanliness drive organised at Hosur Regional Bus Terminal in Hubballi. The official also administered a cleanliness pledge to the personnel.

Later, floral tributes were paid to Gandhi at the corporation’s central office.