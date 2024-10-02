ADVERTISEMENT

Cleanliness drive organised on Gandhi Jayanti

Updated - October 02, 2024 08:10 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar | Photo Credit: File Photo

Tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and a slew of events were conducted to mark the occasion under ’Swachhata hi Seva’ campaign.

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said the campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held from September 17 to October 2 throughout the country.

He inaugurated a shramadaan at the Manasagangotri campus of the University of Mysore and Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of India. It was held under the auspices of Mysuru City Corporation, Jayadeva Hospital and the NSS unit of Seshadripuram College.

Mr. Yaduveer said the cleanliness drive was being held successfully in Mysuru and in the days ahead a few more such drives will be organised. The MP also urged the people to plant saplings as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

Mysuru City Corporation held a Swachh Run on Wednesday as part of Swachhta Hi Seva campaign. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

The MCC conducted a run to mark the end of the Swachhta campaign. The authorities said even citizens had a role to play in maintaining the cleanliness of the city.

The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
