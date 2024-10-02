Cleanliness drive organised on Gandhi Jayanti

Tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and a slew of events were conducted to mark the occasion under ’Swachhata hi Seva’ campaign.

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar said the campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and held from September 17 to October 2 throughout the country.

He inaugurated a shramadaan at the Manasagangotri campus of the University of Mysore and Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of India. It was held under the auspices of Mysuru City Corporation, Jayadeva Hospital and the NSS unit of Seshadripuram College.

Mr. Yaduveer said the cleanliness drive was being held successfully in Mysuru and in the days ahead a few more such drives will be organised. The MP also urged the people to plant saplings as part of the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign.

The MCC conducted a run to mark the end of the Swachhta campaign. The authorities said even citizens had a role to play in maintaining the cleanliness of the city.