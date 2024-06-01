ADVERTISEMENT

Cleanliness drive launched at Kukkarahalli lake

Published - June 01, 2024 07:33 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Wadiyar Centre for Architecture (WCFA) conducted a cleanliness drive at Kukkarahalli lake in the city on Saturday in the run up to the World Environment Day slated for June 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clean-up activity entailed removing garbage along the pathway of the lake apart from shoring up environmental awareness and community involvement on issues related to environment and conservation.

A release said the clean-up drive commenced at 7 a.m. and continued till 9.30 a.m. and there was enthusiastic participation by both students and faculty members.

ADVERTISEMENT

The participants pointed out that the efforts resulted in a significant improvement in the cleanliness of the lake area and the initiative was also supported by the public.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The horticulture department guided the students and also provided assistance in clearing the garbage collected by the students, the release added and said that the collaborative effort underscored the importance of community engagement in environmental conservation.

Describing the initiative as a success, the WCFA said it not only improved the local environment but also fostered a sense of community and responsibility among participants.

‘’The positive feedback from the public and the collaborative efforts of various departments highlight the event as a commendable initiative worth repeating in the future,” according to WCFA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US