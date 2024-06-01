Cleanliness drive launched at Kukkarahalli lake

The Wadiyar Centre for Architecture (WCFA) conducted a cleanliness drive at Kukkarahalli lake in the city on Saturday in the run up to the World Environment Day slated for June 5.

The clean-up activity entailed removing garbage along the pathway of the lake apart from shoring up environmental awareness and community involvement on issues related to environment and conservation.

A release said the clean-up drive commenced at 7 a.m. and continued till 9.30 a.m. and there was enthusiastic participation by both students and faculty members.

The participants pointed out that the efforts resulted in a significant improvement in the cleanliness of the lake area and the initiative was also supported by the public.

The horticulture department guided the students and also provided assistance in clearing the garbage collected by the students, the release added and said that the collaborative effort underscored the importance of community engagement in environmental conservation.

Describing the initiative as a success, the WCFA said it not only improved the local environment but also fostered a sense of community and responsibility among participants.

‘’The positive feedback from the public and the collaborative efforts of various departments highlight the event as a commendable initiative worth repeating in the future,” according to WCFA.

