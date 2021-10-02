Cleanliness drive in Mysuru Rly. Division

MYSURU

02 October 2021 18:55 IST

The Mysuru Railway Division on Saturday celebrated the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Vana near the Railway Sports Ground. Divisional Railway Manager Rahul Agarwal paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi by garlanding his bust.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Agarwal said that in recent years, the Ministry of Railways has been supporting the government’s cleanliness mission – Swachh Bharat Abhiyan – in many ways,.from introducing innovative sanitation in trains to green train corridors and making the tracks zero-discharge-free zone.

Mysuru Division observed a special cleanliness fortnight drive – ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’ – across its entire network from September 16 to October 2. Each day was given a special ‘swachh’ theme such as clean food, clean water, clean residential colonies, clean stations, clean toilets, clean workplace, and cleanliness dialogue with the public.

Advertising

Advertising

The start of the drive was with the theme of Swachh awareness, in which railway staff took the cleanliness pledge, and different activities were held across the division to raise awareness about Swachhta, said the DRM. Later in the day, the DRM administered the cleanliness pledge to officers and staff at Mysuru railway station. The housekeeping staff at the station were felicitated for their dedicated work. Cloth bags were distributed to rail passengers to reduce single-use plastics.

Prizes were given away to the winners of the online essay competition on Swachh Bharat. A. Devasahayam and Budatti Srinivasalu, Additional Divisional Railway Manager,senior officers and staff participated in ‘Shramadan’ at Mysuru railway station.