Cleanliness drive held across Mysuru region

October 01, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - MYSURU

Government offices, including the Mysuru City Corporation, Deputy Commissioner’s office, and court, launched a cleanliness drive and held shramdaan or voluntary service to spruce up public places as part of the nation-wide ‘Swachhata hi Seva’ drive held on Sunday.

The MCC officials, including councillors, took up an hour-long campaign in garbage clearance as part of the drive and ssid that ensuring cleanliness was every citizen’s responsibility. Under the special drive held on Sunday, 130 places in the city comprising at least 2 places in each of the 65 wards came in for special attention where in the drive was held simultaneously and the drive was flagged off by Mayor Shivakumar. This was part of ‘’Ek tareekh, ek ghanta, ek divas’’ and the councillors of the respective wards took part in it. There was participation by NCC cadets, NSS studens, NGOs, volunteers from various organisation.

The drive covered various parts of the city covering the precincts of waterbodies, markets, railway tracks, footpaths, slums, areas surrounding schools and colleges, hospital etc.

The Mysuru Bar Association also took part in the drive and cleaned up the court premises covering both the new and the old complex. Lawyers, judicial officers and others took part in it. The members of the association said it was imperative to imbibe the concept of cleanliness and ensure that it was complied with every day and strengthen the hands of pourakarmikas of the MCC.

The drive was also held at the office of the Mysuru district administration and was launched by Additional DC P. Shivaraju who said that it was imperative to not only keep the offices clean but to create public awareness on ensuring higher level of sanitation in these places.

In Mandya, Deputy Commissioner Dr. Kumar launched the drive and said that the voluntary service or shramdaan was being undertaken to create greater public awareness and also ensure their cooperation and participation in keeping the public areas clean. He said it was not only about keeping the precincts clean but also the environment and has a bearing on the psychology of the individuals.

The officials and staff of the district administration took part in the cleanliness drive at four places simultaneously covering public places, parks, public offices and streets. Mandya SP N. Yatish and other officials were also part of the drive.

Railway staff

The railway staff and officials also conducted a mega ‘’Swacchta Shramdaan’’ under the theme ‘’Ek Tareekh Ek Ghanta Ek Saath’’ at Mysuru Railway Station. Shilpi Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, Mysuru division, volunteers from Brahmakumari’s and other organisations took part in the shramdaan. It was part of a fortnight of intensive cleanliness drive being organised on the Mysuru division from September 15 to October 2 and was held with the objective of ensuring visible and tangible improvements in cleanliness at all its premises, including the railway stations, trains, offices, colonies, depots, hospitals etc.

The railway authorities said special attention was also paid to cleaning of tracks and involved a systematic and detailed plan across different departments to cover maximum areas.

