Cleanliness drive conducted at Kukkarahalli lake 

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar led a group of volunteers drawn from various organisations and launched a cleanliness drive at Kukkarahalli lake on Wednesday.

Setting an example for the public to follow Mr. Yaduveer picked up trash left behind by the visitors including plastic water bottles and collected them in a bag. Mr. Yaduveer said it was imperative to get the public involved in such drives if the city, including its parks, lake precincts and monuments, were to be clean.

More than 40 volunteers from Rotary Mysore, Rotaract Club, Lions International, Namma Mysore Foundation, Bherunda Foundation etc were part of the initiative which also attracted the regular morning walkers.

The Maharaja and Yuvaraja college campuses were also cleaned by the volunteers and the collected waste was picked up by the garbage vans of Mysuru City Corporation.

