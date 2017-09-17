Cleanliness drive at Belagavi district hospital to mark Modi’s birthday

A massive cleanliness drive would be launched on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Union Minister of State for Skill Development Ananth Kumar Hegde said in Belagavi on Sunday.

To mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he launched a drive to clean the district hospital in the city. Mr. Hegde represents a part of Belagavi district in the Parliament, as Kittur and Khanapur assembly constituencies are part of the Canara Lok Sabha seat.

He said that leaders and party workers would be taking part in some services and programmes till October 2. A huge cleanliness drive will be organised on October 2. He distributed sweets to patients at the district hospital and asked party workers to work hard to create awareness about the welfare schemes of the union government.

BJP urban district president Rajendra Harkuni, leaders Anil Benake, Abhay Patil, Kiran Jadhav, Veeresh Kivadasannavar, P.D. Dhotre, Ravi Patil and others were present.