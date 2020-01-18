Cleanliness among new Mysuru Mayor’s priorities

The newly elected Mayor has named cleanliness among her top priorities.

Speaking to reporters soon after her election as the 22nd Mayor of the city, JD(S) leader Tasneem promised to pay attention to cleanliness issues. Her comment assumes significance in light of the ongoing Swachh Survekshan 2020 and the Mysuru City Corporation’s efforts to regain the coveted Clean City tag.

Ms. Tasneem, 34, is the first Muslim woman Mayor of Mysuru. She thanked the JD(S) leadership, including former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, for showing faith in her abilities.

Former Mayor R. Lingappa said the party leadership preferred Tasneem over other aspirants because of her “dynamism and loyalty” to the party, among other things. “She is also quite articulate and active,” he said.

Social and Democratic Party of India leader Abdul Majeed complimented former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy for choosing Ms. Tasneem for the post.

Deputy Mayor C. Sridhar said he would strive for better amenities to pourakarmikas. He promised to take up with the government a proposal to regularise services of pourakarmikas in the city.

The 18 JD(S) corporators who had been taken away to a resort on the outskirts of the city arrived on the MCC premises on Sayyaji Rao Road. The party leadership, which had issued a whip, had taken them away to the resort on Thursday to prevent any division in its ranks or poaching by rival parties.

The Congress and the JD(S) have an alliance in the hung MCC. The BJP has 21 members after a court annulled the election of corporator Guru Vinayak. The Congress has 19 members while the JD(S) has 18.