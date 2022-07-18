Cleaning drive at Basavakalyan Fort, Paapnash Temple

Cleaning work being taken up under a drive by the Bidar district administration at a lake and the caves near Paapnash Temple in Bidar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Workers and volunteers gathered for the drive by the Bidar district administration at Basavakalyan Fort in Bidar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Bidar district administration launched cleaning operations at tourist spots and those of historical importance throughout the district involving officials of various departments on Sunday.

The authorities commenced the task of cleaning the premises inside Basavakalyan Fort in the district.

Bidar Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy and Superintendent of Police D. Kishore Babu, who led the second round of cleaning activity on the fort premises, roped in officials from various departments, including city municipal council, and NCC cadets, NSS volunteers and those non-government organisations, for the task.

The cleaning area in the fort was divided into 16 sectors and nearly 1,000 people were involved in cleaning plants and shrubs that have come up on the walls of the fort.

They also launched a mass cleaning exercise to make Paapnash Temple in Bidar clean and an ideal destination for spiritual tourism. The team also took up cleaning operations at a lake and the caves located near Paapnaash Temple.