Clean-up of electoral rolls: 27.08 lakh entries deleted in Karnataka

The Draft Electoral Roll - 2023, published in Karnataka on Wednesday, shows that around 27.08 lakh entries have been deleted across the State since January 2022, as part of the revision process to remove duplicate and fake entries, and update the list with data of deaths and migration during the period. On the other hand, 11.13 lakh new voters have enrolled during the same period. This has effectively reduced the number of voters on the State’s Draft Electoral Roll - 2023 by 15.95 lakh, compared to the Final Electoral Rolls - 2022.

The Draft Electoral Rolls - 2023, published in Bengaluru city by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), shows that 6.84 lakh entries have been deleted during the same period. However, with new registrations of 3.07 lakh voters, the reduction in the Draft Electoral Rolls - 2023 compared to Final Electoral Rolls - 2022 is 3.77 lakh.

A senior civic official said district administrations across the State had taken up a house-to-house survey in select Assembly constituencies and conducted a thorough update of the electoral rolls, leading to cleaning up of the list.

