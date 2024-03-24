Clean Malaprabha drive marks World Water Day

March 24, 2024 11:04 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - Belagavi

Volunteers of Parisarakkagi Naavu, a group of environment conservation enthusiasts, participated in a campaign to clean the Malaprabha river and its banks from source to the end point at various places in North Karnataka on Sunday.

The clean-up drive and an awareness rally were organised as part of World Water Day celebrations.

Over 500 citizens, including school and college students, professionals, home-makers, senior citizens, and nature lovers participated.

The drive was held at eight locations. An attempt was made to collect solid non-degradable waste.

Garbage included plastic, discarded material that were earlier used for religious rituals, clothes, bottles, broken glass, cremation remains and occult practice articles were collected.

Social workers Dileep Kamat and Shivaji Kaganikar spoke about the need to preserve the environment. They spoke of the dangers of rapid urbanisation, changing farming patterns, industrial effluents, plastic and other wastes poisoning the waters.

The garbage was collected in trucks and tractors and taken to the waste treatment plant at Turmuri village.

A series of vehicles turned into an awareness drive from Peeranwadi Cross to Turmuri. It was led by members of riders groups. A similar drive was held at Mugat Khan Hubli village.

