Karnataka

Clean Belagavi campaign launched

The City Corporation of Belagavi has started a campaign, Clean Belagavi, to ensure that garbage is segregated at source, collected and transported properly and disposed of scientifically.

As a first step, the corporation personnel distributed dust bins to street-side vendors at the vegetable market in Vadagavi Bazaar here. The vendors welcomed the officers and accepted the bins by drawing rangoli around the bins. “All the vendors in ward numbers 11 and 12 have been provided bins,” the personnel said.

“These are distinct from the bins that are to be placed in public places,” Anil Borgave, sanitary inspection officer, said.

The corporation is also providing bins to houses and shops to help them segregate dry and wet waste in them. The garbage is collected regularly, carried in covered vehicles and disposed of scientifically, he said. The programme will cover all wards in the coming days.

The corporation has received complaints in the past from some residents about garbage not being picked regularly. To tackle such issues, “we are putting in place a comprehensive garbage disposal system,” said corporation commissioner K.H. Jagadish. It will be linked to various schemes under the Smart City project, he added.

