Clay Ganesha costs more this year as rains disrupt production

Buying clay Ganesha idols has become a costly affair in Bengaluru ahead of Ganesha Chaturthi festival. Heavy rains have disrupted the supply of clay, and as a result the prices are steep.

“Prices of Ganesha idols range from ₹600 to ₹800 for idols shorter than 1 foot, while last year’s prices ranged from ₹400 to ₹500. Prices of idols over a feet tall are going upto ₹1,000 marking a ₹200 increase from last year,” said Naveen, a Ganesha idol seller in Mavalli.

Artisans, who make and sell idols, said rains disrupted idol production this time. “It rained heavily in areas like Aanegudde, where we get clay from. So the clay supply hasn’t come in. We start making and painting the idols just a month before the festivaI so that they look fresh but because it has been been raining continuously, they haven’t dried properly, which will lead to cracks,” said Jagadish, a third generation idol maker who sets up shop in Gandhi Bazaar every year. He added: “Usually, I keep ₹10 lakh worth of Ganeshas and make over ₹2 lakh profit, but this time, I have only been able to make ₹2 lakh worth of idols.”

Despite the price hike, Bengalureans prefer to buy clay ganeshas, not because of BBMP’s ban on Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols, but that these idols have been in vogue for many years now. “I have been buying clay Ganeshas for the past 3-4 years and the price is too high this time. The smaller one costs thousands. But we end up buying what we set our hearts on,” a shopper said.

Despite the ban on PoP idols and preference for clay Ganesha idols, godown owners in the city claimed that huge PoP Ganeshas from Hyderabad and Mumbai has entered the city in large numbers. “People who host celebrations on a bigger scale come looking for PoP Ganeshas because they can be made bigger and have better designs,” said Vignesh, a godown owner.

Shiva-Ganesha, Anna Bhagya Ganesha among unique idols this season

Along with unique, new design Ganesha idols, artisans have also put up models of government schemes and Kargil officers to showcase their creativity.

An eight-feet tall, bright purple idol of ‘Shiva-Ganesha’ sits prominently on display in a godown in Mavalli. Naveen, the idol-maker, said he was inspired by the 20-feet tall Shiva-Ganesha idol displayed in Mumbai last year. “I thought of having this made after hearing about the Ganesha in Mumbai. This one is made of clay and costs ₹60,000. Five artisans came from Mumbai and worked on it for 10 days,” he said.

Another idol-maker, 70-year-old Srinivas orchestrated the creation of ‘Anna Bhagya Ganesha’ this year. Put on display on August 15, the four-feet tall installation shows Ganesha blessing Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

“We try to make something unique every year. We made one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi before and one on a Pakistani child who was saved by open heart surgery in India also. This year, we thought Anna Bhagya is a good initiative by the government and hence, decided to make a model of it. We sourced clay from the Ganga riverbed and invited 10 artisans from Kolkata, who worked tirelessly for a week on it,” he said.

