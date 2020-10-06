CLAT results out, bring disappointment to many

A file photo of students leaving after CLAT 2020 from a centre on Mysuru Road, in Bengaluru.

Thousands had filed objections over technical glitches in the test held on Sept. 28

The results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 were announced on Monday. But as soon as the results were announced, several candidates took to social media to express their disappointment with their scores.

Thousands of candidates had filed objections regarding the technical glitches in the test held on September 28. However, the Consortium of National Law Universities had said that not a single complaint was valid and they had done random checks of some of the audit trails which showed no errors.

On Monday, however, candidates said that they would not accept the results and said that a petition was filed in the Supreme Court which termed the test “erroneous, faulty, defective, discriminatory and violative of fundamental rights of the Constitution”. One of the candidates told The Hindu that she had taken a gap year to prepare for CLAT and was put to hardship because of the mistakes and errors that she had to encounter during the test. Sources said that over 40,000 objections were raised by candidates.

The candidate who secured the top rank in UG CLAT 2020 scored 127.25 out of 147 marks. Meanwhile, the highest mark in CLAT 2020 – PG was 72 out of 119 marks - shared by two candidates. Three UG CLAT and one of the PG CLAT questions were dropped by the consortium.

The Executive Committee of the Consortium of National Law Universities has resolved to give the candidates more time to complete the process of registration for counselling. A release issued by the consortium stated that an invite for counselling will be sent to approximately five times the number of seats in each category instead of three times as notified earlier.

“Candidates who do not complete the counselling registration process will not be considered for allotment of seat. Candidates are requested to go through the Counselling Guidelines notified on the consortium website and also regularly check the website for updates. The schedule notified by the consortium should be strictly adhered to. No extension of time for any of the processes will be granted by the consortium and also by the NLUs,” the release stated.