May 24, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2024, which is the gateway to national law schools, will be held on December 3, 2023.

The executive committee and governing body of the Consortium of National Law Universities met the National Law Institute University, in Bhopal on May 20, to arrive at the decision.

The consortium also said that further details regarding the syllabus, application, and counseling process will be released shortly.

