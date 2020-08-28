Karnataka

CLAT 2020 exam postponed to Sept. 28

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) that was scheduled to be held on September 7 has now been postponed to September 28.

“The CLAT 2020 examination for both UG and PG candidates scheduled for September 7 has been postponed to Monday, September 28, from 2 to 4 p.m.,” a notification from the Consortium of National Law Universities said.

The decision comes after a meeting held by Consortium to “review the precautionary measures taken in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting situation in various States of the country.”

Candidates, parents/guardians have been advised to keep visiting consortiumofnlus.ac.in for updates.

