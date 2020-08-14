Classroom teaching for final semester students from Sept. 1 to 12, says V-C

Mangalore University to conduct exams from Sept. 16 to 30; fees can be paid later

Colleges under Mangalore University can conduct offline or online classes for their final semester undergraduate and postgraduate students from September 1 to September 12 to complete the pending syllabi for 2019-20, according to P.S. Yadapadithaya, Vice-Chancellor.

He told presspersons here on Thursday that the final semester examinations will be conducted from September 16 to September 30. If required it will be extended by a week as those who have not completed their earlier semesters will be given a chance this time as a one-time measure to appear for the examinations of their pending subjects. Owing to COVID-19 issues the university has taken all steps to ensure that the final semester students passed out smoothly.

He said that if some students are not able to pay their examination fees by the prescribed last date of August 18 they can pay the fees even after writing the examinations before collecting their marks cards after the announcement of the results. The university has not hiked the fees. “If some poor students are not able to pay their fees the university will ensure that donors paid it on behalf of the students.”

The Vice-Chancellor said that K.V. Rajendra, Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada, has agreed to vacate one of the hostel buildings on the university campus which has been converted into a COVID-19 care centre and the same can be allotted to students appearing for the final semester postgraduate examinations. “Only one student will be accommodated in each hostel room,” he said.

If possible students can commute from their homes or from the houses of their relatives in Mangaluru area to the campus for writing the examinations due to COVID-19 issues. But the university will take all COVID-19 precautions in its hostels while accommodating students.

P. L. Dharma, Registrar (Evaluation), said that about 48,000 final semester students, both UG and PG, are expected to appear for the examinations.

As a one-time measure this time all the affiliated colleges of the university will be considered as examination centres to allow students to write the examinations in their own colleges without making them to travel to and write the examinations only in identified colleges like earlier.

The digital evaluation of answer scripts will be done in 12 colleges spread over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Kodagu districts. If required four more colleges will be added to the list.

The university will open a help desk with a dedicated telephone number to help both students and teachers to get their doubts clarified while conducting the examinations.