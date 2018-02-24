Classical music festival in Hubballi

A two-day national Hindustani classical music festival, Hindustani Sangeet Sambhrama, is being organised in Hubballi on Sunday and Monday. Bharatiya Sangeet Vidyalay, Dharwad, Kshamata Seva Samsthe and Mangala Bharati, founded by MP Pralhad Joshi, are jointly organising the event where musical tributes will be paid to legendary musicians Sitar Ratna Rahimat Khan, Pt. Sawai Gandharva, Pt. Bhimsen Joshi, Pt. Mallikarjun Mansur and Gangubai Hangal.

Mr. Pralhad Joshi told presspersons here on Friday that the festival would begin at 9 a.m. on Sunday at Gokul Garden on Gokul Road in Hubballi.

Pt. Ganapati Bhat Hasanagi, Pt. Anand Bhate (Pune), Anuradha Kuber, Savni Shende, Vasanth Kambra (Sarod, Jodhpur), Pt. Kushal Das (Sitar, Kolkata), among others, would perform on the inaugural day, he said.

On Monday, the festival would begin at 5.30 p.m. and vocalist Pt. Venkateshkumar (Dharwad) and flautist Pt. Rajendra Prasanna (Delhi) would perform, he said.

Pt. Ravindra Yavagal, Udayaraj Karpur, Ravikiran Nakod, Sridhar Mandre, Raghavendra Nakod will accompany the artistes on the tabla and Sudhanshu Kulkarni, Sarang Kulkarni, Guruprasad Hegde will provide accompaniment on the harmonium.

Entry is free. Passes can be collected from Hotel Swati, Hotel Ganesh, Hotel Chalukya, Hotel Krishna Bhavan, Hotel Ananth Residency in Hubballi and from Hotel Brindavan, Hotel Hoysala, Bharatiya Sangeet Vidyalay, Hotel Maitri Palace in Dharwad.