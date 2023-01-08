Classical language: CM announces panel to advise govt. on research

January 08, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - HAVERI

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday announced that a high-level committee, comprising litterateurs, would be formed to advise and guide the government on the issue of conducting comprehensive research into Kannada as a classical language and related issues.

“Whatever might be the expense, the government is ready to bear it,” he announced, adding that he wanted them to guide the government in getting justice to the cause of Kannada.

Speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the 86th Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, the Chief Minister chose to respond to the charges made by the president of the sammelana, Doddarange Gowda, in his inaugural address. Dr. Doddarange Gowda had sought to know what the “double engine government” had done for Kannada, particularly for studies in classical language.

Clarifying that the Union government had so far released ₹13 crore after Kannada was accorded the status of a classical language in 2008, Mr. Bommai said that funds had been released for renovation of the building to house the Classical Language Research Centre in Mysuru. He stressed the need for a comprehensive research into the classical language.

The Chief Minister said that already steps had been taken to release the arrested Kannada activists. “There was a High Court case in this regard and stay has been vacated. I will assure you that all the cases, barring cognizable ones against Kannada activists will be withdrawn by the government,” he said.

On the need for making mother tongue compulsory in primary education, the Chief Minister said that there was a need for constitutional protection for all mother tongues in this regard. And to find a solution to the issue, steps would be taken to ensure that the concerns regarding the mother tongues reached the Union government, he said.

Campaign

The chief minister announced that the state government would launch a campaign to teach Kannada to those who have migrated to Karnataka in search of livelihood. Just like IAS officials are required to learn the local language, those who have migrated to the state should also try to learn Kannada, he said adding the government would help them in this regard through the campaign.

Mr. Bommai also announced extending pension to all those who took part in the unification movement but are residing outside the state. Rs. 100 cr would be released to Border Area Development Authority towards sectors of education, health and culture, he said.

Research centre in Haveri

Mr. Bommai said that he would also announce a grant of ₹3 crore to Haveri as “sammelana gift” for building a district office of Kannada Sahitya Parishat and for setting up research centre on North Karnataka dialects. The sahitya parishat should use this centre and take up research jointly with folkore University, he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated State Government’s commitment towards implementing the resolutions passed at the sammelana.

Speaker of Legislative Assembly Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi, Minister A. Shivaram Hebbar, Nehru Olekar, MLA, spoke, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Council B.K. Hariprasad also spoke. Former Vice-Chancellor B.A. Vivek Rai delivered the valedictory address while Dr. Doddarange Gowda made the presidential remarks.