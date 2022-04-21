Classes to begin from May 15 this year for ‘learning improvement’

This is to make up for learning loss over the last two year due to pandemic

To compensate for learning loss over the past two academic years due to the pandemic, summer holidays have been cut short this year for all schools in Karnataka. Classes will begin from May 15 in the coming academic year as against the usual practice of starting on May 28 or June 1. This applies to schools that teach the State board syllabus.

The Department of Public Instruction has declared the academic year 2022–23 as a “learning improvement year” (Kalika Chetarike Varsha). “Over the last two years, despite our best efforts to ensure the continuation of education through online and other means, students have suffered learning loss, as classes could be held only for 50-60% of the academic year,” the order from the DPI said.

A learning improvement programme module to bridge this learning gap will be taught along with the syllabus of the current academic year, without affecting the teaching of the current year’s syllabus, the circular issued on Thursday said.

The academic year will begin on May 15 and the first term will end on October 2, which will be followed by a Dasara break till October 16. The second term, starting on October 17, will conclude on April 10, 2023. The academic year will get 228 days of teaching days.

However, the circular also plans for contingency if physical classes are again disrupted due to the pandemic. “We need to ensure learning is not disrupted and no child is denied education. All alternative modes, including online, television, radio, and Vidyagama must be activated. A separate circular will be issued, if need be,” the circular stated.