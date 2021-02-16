Classes six to eight to reopen in Karnataka barring few districts

Schools in Karnataka have been reopening in a phased manner

Bengaluru

16 February 2021 12:19 IST

The decision was taken after consultation with COVID 19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC).

Classes six to eight will reopen in Karnataka from February 22. However, in Bengaluru Urban and districts adjoining Kerala, only class eight will be reopened.

This announcement was made by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Monday. The decision he said was taken after consultation with COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). Schools in Karnataka have reopened in a phase wise manner from January 1 and currently classes nine to second year pre-university classes have reopened.

The Minister said that the decision regarding reopening of classes one to five will be taken on February 24 or 25 after another meeting with the TAC. Mr. Kumar said that two important analytical reports will be submitted by the committee to the government by the end of this week. He said that the government wanted to exercise caution as COVID-19 cases were reported in nursing colleges and in apartment complexes.

Advertising

Advertising

With upper primary classes reopening in majority of the districts, he said that the pre-metric hostels will also have to be reopened amidst all precautionary measures. He said that the transport department will also ply more trips so that students are able to transport to and from their school.