Classes six to eight to reopen in Karnataka barring few districts

Classes six to eight will reopen in Karnataka from February 22. However, in Bengaluru Urban and districts adjoining Kerala, only class eight will be reopened.
This announcement was made by Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Monday. The decision he said was taken after consultation with COVID-19 Technical Advisory Committee (TAC). Schools in Karnataka have reopened in a phase wise manner from January 1 and currently classes nine to second year pre-university classes have reopened.
The Minister said that the decision regarding reopening of classes one to five will be taken on February 24 or 25 after another meeting with the TAC. Mr. Kumar said that two important analytical reports will be submitted by the committee to the government by the end of this week. He said that the government wanted to exercise caution as COVID-19 cases were reported in nursing colleges and in apartment complexes.
With upper primary classes reopening in majority of the districts, he said that the pre-metric hostels will also have to be reopened amidst all precautionary measures. He said that the transport department will also ply more trips so that students are able to transport to and from their school.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath