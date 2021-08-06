Classes IX to XII to start from August 23 in Karnataka

Weekend curfew in border districts, State government revises curfew timings

In the wake of a rise in COVID-19 cases in the last few days, the Karnataka government has decided to impose a weekend curfew from 9 p.m. on August 6 to 5 a.m. on August 9 in districts bordering Kerala and Maharashtra.

The government has revised timings of the night curfew in Karnataka. Curfew would be in force from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Until August 5, night curfew was imposed between 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Following a meeting on August 6 with experts in the health and education sectors, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that, in the first phase, classes for IX, X, XI and XII students would commence on August 23.

Students would be divided into two batches. Each batch would be asked to attend classes on alternate days, which means students would have to attend classes for three days in a week.

Based on spread of COVID-19, the Chief Minister said a decision would be taken this month-end on commencement of classes from class I to VIII.

The government had made RT-PCR negative report and two doses of vaccine mandatory at the inter-State border, particularly Karnataka-Kerala and Karnataka-Maharashtra, from August 1.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to intensify random testing at the inter-State border by establishing check posts. Instructions were given to deploy senior officials, such as Deputy Superintendent Police, Assistant Commissioners and doctors, to ensure 24/7 vigilance and testing at the inter-State border.