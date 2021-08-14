Classes IX to XII to resume from August 23 in districts with less than 2% positivity rate

Bengaluru

14 August 2021 19:35 IST

Focusing on micromanagement of the pandemic, the Karnataka government has decided to open schools/colleges for students of classes IX to XII from August 23 in districts that have less than 2% COVID-19 positivity rate.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the classes would not resume in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru and Mysuru districts since the positivity rate is above 2%.

The weekend curfew will continue in districts bordering Kerala (Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar) and Maharashtra (Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bidar and Kalaburagi).

The government has decided to continue the existing guidelines related to the night curfew (9 p.m. to 5 a.m.) in the entire State for the next 15 days.

Mr. Bommai on Friday held a meeting with experts in the health and education sectors.

He said students would be divided into two batches, and each batch would be asked to attend classes on alternate days, which means they would have to attend classes three days a week.

The Chief Minister said a decision on starting classes from I to VIII would be taken at the end of August.