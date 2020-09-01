Classes for terminal semester of UG courses begin

Following the State government directive and UGC guidelines, physical classes for terminal semester undergraduate students began from Tuesday.

K.R. Venugopal, Vice-Chancellor, Bangalore University, said all 700 colleges that come under the jurisdiction of Bangalore University were directed to resume classes from Tuesday to help students brush up their learning for the final exams, which are scheduled to begin on September 12.

“Online classes for those who have been promoted to second year and third year have also started. We have directed that online classes should be conducted intermittently and not for hours continuously,” Mr. Venugopal said.

Prakash H., professor at Maharani Cluster University and president of Karnataka Government College Doctorate Teachers’ Association, said students were made to sit keeping social distancing in mind. “Around 60% of students attended classes today. We expect more to attend in the coming days,” he said.

He also said that postgraduate terminal semester students at the Jnana Bharathi campus were allowed to come to the hostels from Tuesday and COVID-19 RT-PCR tests were done.“Their exams will begin on September 23,” he said.

He also said terminal semester exams for students at the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering began on Tuesday.

T.M. Manjuatha, professor at a government college in the city and president of Karnataka Government College Teachers’ Association, said that though physical classes for terminal semester and online classes for intermediate semesters have begun, many teachers of degree colleges who are on COVID-19 duty have still not been relieved.

“The Department of Higher Education had written to the BBMP regarding it. However, it has not happened,” he said.