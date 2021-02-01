Classes for first PU, Class 9 begin

MYSURU

01 February 2021 20:01 IST

Offline classes for first PU and Class 9 students began after a gap of nearly 10 months. And the classes saw a reasonably good attendance as the ecstatic students, who had been engaged in online classes all these months within the four walls of their house, were cheerful to attend the classroom teaching.

With necessary precautions in view of COVID-19 pandemic, the classes began amidst the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government. Wearing of mask, maintaining physical distance and thermal screening have been made mandatory in all schools and colleges.

Maharani’s PU College saw nearly 70-80 per cent attendance on day one of first PU class. In colleges where the attendance was not very encouraging, the authorities hope the attendance will improve in the days ahead and the parents and students would be informed about the start of classes and lab sessions.

The second PU classes had commenced since the beginning of last month after the government eased the curbs on the reopening of PU colleges. Also, the classes for Class 10 had also resumed following the government’s directions.

Before the classes were resumed on Monday, the students in the colleges and schools were briefed about the SOPs and the precautions to be complied with when they were in the classes and on the school/college premises.