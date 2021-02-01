Classes for first PU, Class 9 begin

Offline classes for first PU and Class 9 students began after a gap of nearly 10 months. And the classes saw a reasonably good attendance as the ecstatic students, who had been engaged in online classes all these months within the four walls of their house, were cheerful to attend the classroom teaching.
With necessary precautions in view of COVID-19 pandemic, the classes began amidst the implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government. Wearing of mask, maintaining physical distance and thermal screening have been made mandatory in all schools and colleges.
Maharani’s PU College saw nearly 70-80 per cent attendance on day one of first PU class. In colleges where the attendance was not very encouraging, the authorities hope the attendance will improve in the days ahead and the parents and students would be informed about the start of classes and lab sessions.
The second PU classes had commenced since the beginning of last month after the government eased the curbs on the reopening of PU colleges. Also, the classes for Class 10 had also resumed following the government’s directions.
Before the classes were resumed on Monday, the students in the colleges and schools were briefed about the SOPs and the precautions to be complied with when they were in the classes and on the school/college premises.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath