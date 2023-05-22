HamberMenu
Class X supplementary exam from June 12

May 22, 2023 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The class X (SSLC) supplementary exam will be held from June 12 to 19 across the State.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the schedule on Monday.

Exams of first language like Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, and Sanskrit will be held on June 12. Science exam will be held on June 13, Second languages English and Kannada will be held on June 14 and social science on June 15.

Third languages Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, and Tulu exam will be held on June 16 and maths will be held on June 17.

