Class X: Hubballi, Dharwad schools do well in exam

06 August 2021 23:10 IST

Students from various schools and Kendriya Vidyalayas of Hubballi Dharwad have done well in the CBSE Class X examination. As the exam was cancelled owing to COVID-19, the results were announced after assessing students in accordance with the guidelines framed by CBSE.

JSS Shri Manjunatheshwara Central School, Dharwad, achieved cent percent result for the 15th consecutive year and Gokul Sasidharan emerged as the top scorer with 99%. Of the total 215 students, 87 scored over 90%, 34 over 85%, and 94 over 60%. All the students of the fourth batch of Class X of Sanskaar School, Hubballi, cleared. Dheemanthgowda L. scored 97%. Of the 60, 15 passed with distinction and 40 with first class. In S.R. Bommai Rotary Public School, Hubballi, 12 scored above 90% with Mugdha Deshpande emerging as the top scorer with 95.4%.

Velangani Minority Education Society’s St. Antony’s Public School, Hubballi, too achieved 100% with 20 scoring above 90% and 50 above 80% out of the total 22. Yan P. Meti emerged topper with 96.20%. Chetan M. Patil emerged as the top scorer with 97.20% marks in JSS Shri Manjunatheshwar Central School, Hubballi. A total of nine students scored above 90%. At KLE Society’s M.R. Sakhare English Medium School, CBSE, Hubballi, which recorded 100% result ,Prajwal Koppad scored 98.8% marks and stood firs. Of the 74 students, 25 passed with distinction and 42 with first class.

