Class X examination to begin from March 31

March 29, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Examination for class X will begin from March 31 and this year, a total of 8,42,811 students have enrolled from 15,498 high schools.

The exam will be held in 3,3077 centres and to avoid malpractices, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board will depute a total of 6,614 squads.

The board said tight police security will be maintained at all examination centres. CCTV camera surveillance will be deployed at the main gates and corridors of all the centres. All types of electronic devices, including mobile phones, smartwatches, and earphones, are prohibited in the examination centres.

The use of mobile phones is prohibited for officers and staff involved in security work and examination duty in centres too. Only the superintendent of the examination centre will be allowed to use basic mobile phones without camera.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and other corporations will provide free bus service for students. Students can travel free of cost by showing their ID cards and admission cards on the day of the examination.

“Students should follow the dress code prescribed by the educational institutions. They can wear school uniforms in the examination centres. They must also follow the directions of the Supreme Court and the government on the dress code,” the board said.