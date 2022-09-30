Class X boy found dead at home in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 30, 2022 23:35 IST

A Class X student allegedly ended his life after his teacher scolded him for scoring poorly in a test conducted by the school in Bengaluru. The victim, identified as Shreyas M., 17, who was studying at St. Patrick’s Memorial High School in Ullal Uppanagara, was found dead in his home on Tuesday, said the police.

Shreyas’s parents were away when the incident occurred. The police said he had left behind a note alleging that he was scolded by his teacher in school.

In a complaint to the police, the parents blamed the school management for the death of their son and alleged that the teacher had also hit the student, urging the police to recover the CCTV camera footage from the school. Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

Support our reporting.
“The DDPI will call for an explanation from the school regarding this. There are safety parameters which govern the school. We should check if any of these parameters have been violated. The DDPI will get the report from the police and take the necessary action as per law,” said Vishal R, Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction.

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help)

