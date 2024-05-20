GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Class 5, 8, 9 students to be promoted based on midterm exam results

Published - May 20, 2024 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Jayanth R
Jayanth R.

Students of classes 5, 8, and 9 of schools affiliated with the State Board who wrote the Summative Assessment 2 (SA 2 Board Exam) this year will be assessed and promoted based on their marks obtained in the four Formative Assessment (FA Tests) and Summative Assessment 1 (SA 1 Midterm Exam) at the class level in 2023-24.

This order comes even as a stay order on the results of these board exams, which the Supreme Court struck down, continues. B.B. Cauvery, Commissioner of Public Instruction, issued a circular in this regard on Monday (May 20).

Government sources said this decision was taken in consultation with legal experts to protect the interests of the students.

The State government conducted the board exams for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 students in March and April 2024. A total of 28,14,104 students took the examination. However, the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) and the Organisation for Unaided Recognised Schools challenged the validity of the State notifications insisting on board examinations in the Supreme Court.

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) declared the results of the classes 5, 8, and 9 exams just a few hours before the Supreme Court verdict on April 8, 2024. The Supreme Court passed an interim order and stayed the result. The class 11 result was announced at the beginning of March.

Many teachers have objected to this order by the DSEL. “It is illegal to promote students on the basis of FA 1, 2, 3, 4 and SA 1. The department is creating confusion among teachers, parents and students,” a teacher said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.