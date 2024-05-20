Class 5, 8, 9 students to be promoted based on midterm exam results

Students of classes 5, 8, and 9 of schools affiliated with the State Board who wrote the Summative Assessment 2 (SA 2 Board Exam) this year will be assessed and promoted based on their marks obtained in the four Formative Assessment (FA Tests) and Summative Assessment 1 (SA 1 Midterm Exam) at the class level in 2023-24.

This order comes even as a stay order on the results of these board exams, which the Supreme Court struck down, continues. B.B. Cauvery, Commissioner of Public Instruction, issued a circular in this regard on Monday (May 20).

Government sources said this decision was taken in consultation with legal experts to protect the interests of the students.

The State government conducted the board exams for classes 5, 8, 9 and 11 students in March and April 2024. A total of 28,14,104 students took the examination. However, the Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) and the Organisation for Unaided Recognised Schools challenged the validity of the State notifications insisting on board examinations in the Supreme Court.

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) declared the results of the classes 5, 8, and 9 exams just a few hours before the Supreme Court verdict on April 8, 2024. The Supreme Court passed an interim order and stayed the result. The class 11 result was announced at the beginning of March.

Many teachers have objected to this order by the DSEL. “It is illegal to promote students on the basis of FA 1, 2, 3, 4 and SA 1. The department is creating confusion among teachers, parents and students,” a teacher said.