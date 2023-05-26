Class 10 students with attendance shortage can write supplementary examination

May 26, 2023 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

Class 10 students of 2022-23 academic year, who did not appear for the examination due to lack of attendance, have been allowed to register for the supplementary examination as private candidates this year, which will be held from June 12.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has given this opportunity, and around 26,900 students will be benefited.

Attendance of a minimum of 75% is mandatory for appearing class 10 examination for regular students.

Gopalakrishna H.N., Director (Examinations) for KSEAB, said, “The board is providing this facility for the first time for those who could not attend the class 10 exam due to the shortage of attendance. It will be helpful for students’ future education without losing any academic year.”

Students and parents welcomed the move. Rachappa, parent of a class 10 student who missed the exam, said, “Due to health reasons, my daughter was long absent from classes. We also failed to submit her health certificate to the school in time. As a result, she missed the examination. However, now the KSEAB has given an opportunity to write the exam, and it will be helpful to thousands of students like my daughter. She is preparing well for the examination and we hope that she will be succeed.”

