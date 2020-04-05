Class 10 students to get crash course before SSLC exam in Karnataka

Class 10 students will be given a crash course for a week before the SSLC examination, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar said on Sunday.

Speaking to presspersons in Chamarajanagar, he said, “There will be too much of a gap between classes conducted and the exam now. So we have decided to have a review of subjects for a week or so. This will help students revise the subjects and be better prepared for the exam.”

Over eight lakh students have registered for the SSLC exam, which was originally scheduled to be held between March 27 and April 9. The fresh dates are expected to be announced on April 14.

Initially, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education had decided to take precautionary measures, including allowing children to write the exam with masks, keeping sanitisers in classrooms, and changing the seating arrangements to ensure there was sufficient distance between the students. However, it subsequently decided to put off the exam on account of the nationwide lockdown.