ADVERTISEMENT

Class 10 student loses 2 teeth, suffers eye injury in assault by classmates in Bengaluru

August 02, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - Bengaluru

According to the complaint, the victim had an argument with a classmate over a notebook

The Hindu Bureau

The school management promised to counsel the accused boys and their parents, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

A class 10 student lost two of his incisors and his vision was partially impaired after being assaulted, allegedly by four of his classmates.

The mother of the victim complained to Srirampura police on August 1. According to the complaint, the victim had an argument with a classmate over a notebook. He was walking home after school when the classmate, along with three more boys, allegedly confronted the victim, verbally abused him before assaulting him. The accused boy allegedly punched the victim on his face multiple times, as a result of which two of his teeth were broken and he suffered a clot in his eye, the mother alleged.

On reaching home, the victim narrated the incident to his family who took him to a hospital.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint, the police booked the accused for wrongful restrain, assault and criminal intimidation. Police said the accusedwill be produced before the juvenile court as part of the investigation.

The school management promised to counsel the accused boys and their parents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US