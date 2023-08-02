HamberMenu
Class 10 student loses 2 teeth, suffers eye injury in assault by classmates in Bengaluru

According to the complaint, the victim had an argument with a classmate over a notebook

August 02, 2023 11:06 am | Updated 11:06 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The school management promised to counsel the accused boys and their parents, in Bengaluru.

The school management promised to counsel the accused boys and their parents, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: Photo for representation only

A class 10 student lost two of his incisors and his vision was partially impaired after being assaulted, allegedly by four of his classmates.

The mother of the victim complained to Srirampura police on August 1. According to the complaint, the victim had an argument with a classmate over a notebook. He was walking home after school when the classmate, along with three more boys, allegedly confronted the victim, verbally abused him before assaulting him. The accused boy allegedly punched the victim on his face multiple times, as a result of which two of his teeth were broken and he suffered a clot in his eye, the mother alleged.

On reaching home, the victim narrated the incident to his family who took him to a hospital.

Based on the complaint, the police booked the accused for wrongful restrain, assault and criminal intimidation. Police said the accusedwill be produced before the juvenile court as part of the investigation.

The school management promised to counsel the accused boys and their parents.

