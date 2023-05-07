ADVERTISEMENT

KSEAB Class 10 results to be announced on May 8

May 07, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The KSEAB had successfully conducted the SSLC exams from March 31 to April 15 across the State, which saw around 8.42 lakh students appearing for the examination.

The Hindu Bureau

Students engage in last-minute revision before entering the exam hall for Class 10 exams at Government School on Magadi Road, in Bengaluru on March 31, 2023. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will announce the Class 10 result on May 8, Monday at 10 a.m.

The result will be available to students on the website https://karresults.nic.in at 11 a.m. Simultaneously, the board will also send the result to the registered mobile numbers of students through SMS.

The evaluation was held from April 24 to May 5 across the State. The board had deputed around 63,000 evaluators for evaluation of answer papers this year.

