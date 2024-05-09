Ankita Basappa Konnur, a student of Morarji Desai Residential School at Malligeri in Mudhol taluk of Bagalkot district, topped the SSLC examinations in Karnataka scoring 625 out of 625 marks. She is the only student to get cent percent marks in all subjects this year. The results were announced on May 9.

In earlier years, the top slot was shared by multiple students who got full marks.

Her father Basappa Konnur is a farmer in Vajramatti village. He owns six acres of land. Her mother Geetha is a home maker who works in their family farm occasionally.

Ankita has two younger brothers. She had gone to her home during the holidays to spend time with her family.

Mr. Konnur was informed by Ankita’s teachers about her achievement. Within an hour, the whole village was at his door celebrating and distributing sweets.

“We knew Ankita is a bright student, but we did not expect this. I will ensure that she continues her studies, whatever the cost,” he said.

Ankita said, “Of course, I am happy to have done well. But my teachers and parents are happier than I am.”

She wants to pursue science in pre-university, complete a course in engineering and then serve the nation as a IAS officer. There is no pressure from her parents about her choice of course or about grades.

She had no access to mobile phone in the hostel. She made use of the digital library in the school. She credits her success to studying every day, compared to most of her friends who tended to study only before exams. She got up around 5 a.m. and studied for at least two hours before attending classes. On returning from school, she would revise the lessons learnt that day before joining the others in playing games in the school ground in the evening.

She credits her school for the academic discipline.

“My teachers had great confidence in me. They ensured that I got all the necessary books and materials, and that I worked hard. They were all available for me to answer my questions. I am happy that they are happy about my result.

“When you are in your house, you are expected to help with domestic chores, and also to attend various in your family and your village. But when you are in a hostel, studying is the only task before you,” she said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Bagalkot Deputy Commissioner K.M. Janaki and Zilla Panchayat CEO Shashidhar Kurer were among those who congratulated Ankita. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar intends to visit the family soon.

