Class 10 annual exam-3 results announced in Karnataka

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) declared the Class 10 annual exam-3 results on Monday, with an overall pass percentage of only 25.88, despite awarding grace marks up to 20%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among 97,952 students who appeared for the examination, only 25,347 managed to clear it. However, in the annual exam-2, the pass percentage was 31.02.

A total of 16,764 (24.75%) boys and 8,583 (28.4%) girls managed to clear the Class 10 annual exam-3. This includes 14,885 (24.85%) from urban and 10,462 (27.49%) from rural areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has introduced a system of three annual exams for Class 10 and II PU, instead of supplementary exams and the best of the three marks will be considered as final marks from the academic year of 2023-24.

Therefore, KSEAB allowed those candidates who failed in the earlier two exams and those who want to improve their scores to write exam-3.

Earlier, KSEAB awarded 20% grace marks for Class 10 students in annual exam-1 and 2. So, the same policy has been followed during the annual exam-3. However, the authorities did not disclose the number of students who benefited from the grace marks.

However, in the annual exam-1, the actual result was 54%, but by following the normalisation process the board brought it to 73.4%. During the normalisation process the qualifying marks for attracting grace marks were reduced from 35% to 25% and the grace marks were increased from 10% to 20% in all subjects. Therefore, in that examination around 1 lakh students benefitted by the grace marks. .

Meanwhile, September 4 is the last date to apply for revaluation and re-totaling. August 30 is the last date to apply for a photocopy of the answer script, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.