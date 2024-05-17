ADVERTISEMENT

Class 10 annual exam-2 and remedial classes postponed

Published - May 17, 2024 10:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

SSLC students prepare for the first day of their exam at a school in Bengaluru on March 25. | Photo Credit: file photo

Amidst a lukewarm response from both students and teachers to the remedial classes for students who failed the class 10 exam, the State government has postponed the SSLC annual exam-2. It will now begin on June 14. Earlier, it was scheduled to start on June 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) issued an order on May 13 to organise remedial classes at all government high schools for students who failed and scored very low marks between May 15 and June 5. The government also arranged mid-day meals for them. 

However, the order came at very short notice, and many teachers opposed it. Legislators representing teachers in the Legislative Council also wrote to the Department, appealing to them to relax the order.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following this, the DSEL postponed the schedule of remedial classes. They will now begin on May 29 and end on June 13, even as annual exam - 2 will commence on June 14.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Among 8,25,468 students who appeared for the class 10 annual exam-1, 6,08,336 students passed, and 2,17,132 students failed.

The number of C+ (50-59%) and C (35-49%) grade students has increased compared to the previous year. This year, the percentage of C+ and C grade students has increased by 22.38% and 23.66%, respectively. Special classes are to be held for these students ahead of Annual Exam - 2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Bangalore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US