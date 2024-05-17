Class 10 annual exam-2 and remedial classes postponed

Amidst a lukewarm response from both students and teachers to the remedial classes for students who failed the class 10 exam, the State government has postponed the SSLC annual exam-2. It will now begin on June 14. Earlier, it was scheduled to start on June 7.

The Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) issued an order on May 13 to organise remedial classes at all government high schools for students who failed and scored very low marks between May 15 and June 5. The government also arranged mid-day meals for them.

However, the order came at very short notice, and many teachers opposed it. Legislators representing teachers in the Legislative Council also wrote to the Department, appealing to them to relax the order.

Following this, the DSEL postponed the schedule of remedial classes. They will now begin on May 29 and end on June 13, even as annual exam - 2 will commence on June 14.

Among 8,25,468 students who appeared for the class 10 annual exam-1, 6,08,336 students passed, and 2,17,132 students failed.

The number of C+ (50-59%) and C (35-49%) grade students has increased compared to the previous year. This year, the percentage of C+ and C grade students has increased by 22.38% and 23.66%, respectively. Special classes are to be held for these students ahead of Annual Exam - 2.

